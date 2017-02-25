We have the swiftest cancellation of the season. CBS has pulled midseason legal drama Doubt from the schedule effective immediately after two low-rated airings. Next week, a repeat of Bull will air in Doubt‘s Wednesday 10 PM slot. The following Wednesday, March 8, Criminal Minds: Beyond Border will take over the hour where the spinoff originally launched last spring. The drama’s Season 2 opener will follow the two-hour 34th season premiere of Survivor. Starting March 15, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will air behind mothership Criminal Minds as it did last season.

Per tradition, CBS is not calling this a cancellation. Doubt may return to the schedule at some point, possibly as a summer burnoff.

Doubt had a long road to the screen.It was originally developed and piloted last season and then partially recast off-cycle, with Katherine Heigl as new lead. The legal drama made TV history as the first broadcast series with a regular transgender character played by a transgender actor, Laverne Cox.

Doubt got off to a disappointing ratings start, opening to a 0.8 Live+same day rating among adults 18-49 and 5.29 million viewers. That was the lowest CBS Live+SD in-season drama series debut in the demo and the lowest rated show on any of the Big 4 last night.

Doubt dropped -25% in the second week to a 0.6 in the demo and 4 million viewers (L+SD) in what was the series’ final airing (at least for now).