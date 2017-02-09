EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired rights to Chasing The Dragon and The Golden Monk, a pair of films from Hong Kong director Wong Jin. The Chasing The Dragon deal reunites the indie distributor with Donnie Yen, who most recently appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage; Well Go was behind the U.S. release of the Yen-starring Ip Man movies.

Chasing The Dragon, based on a true story, stars Yen as an immigrant in Hong Kong who is caught in the underground world of corrupt cops and ruthless drug dealers, and he becomes determined to become the sole dictator in the drug empire. The Golden Monk stars Zheng Kai and Zhang Yuqi in a fantastical story of star-crossed lovers Butong and Jade, whose love crosses multiple lifetimes and reincarnations.

The rights deals are for key English-language territories including North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The pics join a Well Go roster that includes recent titles Train To Busan from Sang-ho Yeon and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s The Assassin.

The new deals were negotiated between Well Go president and CEO Doris Pfardrescher and Angela Wong at Mega-Vision Project Workshop Ltd on behalf of the filmmaker.

“We have been part of Donnie Yen’s fan club for many years and are excited to see him gain a larger audience in the U.S. so that more people can witness his true talent,” Pfardrescher said. “And with our growing relationship with Mega-Vision and Wong Jing, we are delighted to bring both of these great films to the English-language territories through Well Go.”