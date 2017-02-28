President Donald Trump says he decided not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner because its members “make stories up” and “create sources.”
“Over the years you make a mistake, I fully understand when they hit you,” he said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends that will air Tuesday morning.

“But when they make stories up, when they create sources – cause I believe that sometimes they don’t have sources, you know, the sources don’t exist,” Trump continued. “Sometimes they do exist, I’m not saying all sources, but I do believe that a lot of the sources are made up. A lot of the stories are made up. I believe a lot of, the stories are pure fiction, they just pull it out of air.”

“Now, with all of that being said, I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner,” Trump concluded.

Then, he added:

“That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it this year.”

Here is how Trump announced he would not attend the annual dinner, via Twitter: