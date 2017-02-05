President Donald Trump just tweeted another swipe at the judge who halted his travel ban. “If something happens blame him and court system,” Trump typed. “People pouring in. Bad!” – a message that raised the stakes from his previous tweet, in which he wrote that people “may be pouring in.” Both statements, several tweeters were quick to point out, “are not generally the way immigration works.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds of the Sunday morning news programs, defending Trump’s attacks on the judge. On ABC’s This Week, the Veep told George Stephanopoulos that Trump was just “speaking his mind” when he denounced “so-called” U.S. District Judge James Robart for ruling against the travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries. That ding didn’t even sit well with some of Trump’s so-called fellow Republicans. GOP Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska told ABC’s This Week that “we don’t have any so-called judges, we have real judges.”

Then, this afternoon, in rapid succession, Trump tweeted that he’s instructed Homeland Security to “check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY.” And finally, he tweeted a reminder to watch his interview with Bill O’Reilly on Fox at 4 p.m. ET: “Enjoy!”

Here are the tweets, beginning with the first.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017