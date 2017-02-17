Donald Trump responded via to reviews of his most nuanced performance to date as President of the United States, aka Thursday’s somewhat impromptu news conference at which he boasted of his “well-oiled machine’ and took a few more pokes at the press.

Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

This before heading out to Florida for Saturday’s Act 2: a trip-down-memory-lane campaign rally at one of the airport hangars at which he was showered with love when he was running for POTUS.

Trump has begun his re-election campaign, as ABC News’ David Muir had explained to Jimmy Kimmel.

“One of the most effective press conferences I have ever seen,” is how Limbaugh reviewed Trump’s performance. “The press is going to hate him even more after this.”

“I’m talking about rallying people who voted for him to stay with him. He made a point — ‘What chaos? You’re reporting chaos. We’re not in chaos. We’re a well-oiled machine. We got one of the smoothest running machines in the history of machines. We got one of the best administrations in the history of administrations.’”