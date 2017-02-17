Donald Trump responded via Twitter to reviews of his most nuanced performance to date as President of the United States, aka Thursday’s somewhat impromptu news conference at which he boasted of his “well-oiled machine’ and took a few more pokes at the press.
This before heading out to Florida for Saturday’s Act 2: a trip-down-memory-lane campaign rally at one of the airport hangars at which he was showered with love when he was running for POTUS.
Trump has begun his re-election campaign, as ABC News’ David Muir had explained to Jimmy Kimmel.
“One of the most effective press conferences I have ever seen,” is how Limbaugh reviewed Trump’s performance. “The press is going to hate him even more after this.”
“I’m talking about rallying people who voted for him to stay with him. He made a point — ‘What chaos? You’re reporting chaos. We’re not in chaos. We’re a well-oiled machine. We got one of the smoothest running machines in the history of machines. We got one of the best administrations in the history of administrations.’”
Donald has soft hands, and nice eyes.
You know you’re living in an abnormal universe when Rush Limbaugh lauds Trump’s dysfunctional press conference.
And to further expose himself as being out of touch with reality, he quotes “Rush Limbaugh”, the scorn of the right and the black sheep of radio.