Over the weekend President Donald Trump called the media “the enemy of the American people.” To which Washington Post responded today with the addition of a nuts-to-you slogan which, sadly, did not read “Nuts To You” but rather, more self-importantly: “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

“DDiD” beat out WaPo’s other top choices, Colbert said, including:

“No, You Shut Up!”

…and:

“We Took Down Nixon – Who Wants Next?”