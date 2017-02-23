Over the weekend President Donald Trump called the media “the enemy of the American people.” To which Washington Post responded today with the addition of a nuts-to-you slogan which, sadly, did not read “Nuts To You” but rather, more self-importantly: “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

Late Show’s Stephen Colbert noted President Trump will get this strong “goth phase” message, just as soon as he sees it mentioned on Fox & Friends.

“DDiD” beat out WaPo’s other top choices, Colbert said, including:

“No, You Shut Up!”

…and:

“We Took Down Nixon – Who Wants Next?”