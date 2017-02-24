Bathroom signs have a message for President Donald Trump, in the wake of his decision to withdraw federal guidelines that let transgender students use restrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said the president has a “big heart” but pulled the Obama-administration issued guidelines anyway, because it is a matter for states and school districts to decide, rather than a civil rights issue.

These brave souls who point the way to our nation’s bathrooms are not taking Trump’s rollback of transgender rights lightly, Late Show with Stephen Colbert noted in tonight’s cold open. Keep and eye on their tiny hands: