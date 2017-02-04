On Late Show, Stephen Colbert noted a recent poll showed 53% of Americans – and a much larger majority of Colbert’s in-theater audience, based on the booing – are rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to win Sunday’s Super Bowl, beating the New England Patriots. That’s because Tom Brady is a golf buddy of President Donald Trump. Which, Colbert explained, means the Patriots will win the electoral college.

Colbert previewed Sunday’s big game, and warned that an all-time low supply of bacon could ruin Super Bowl parties across the nation.