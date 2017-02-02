Three days after TBS Full Frontal star Samantha Bee announced her Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the same night the White House Correspondents Association is scheduled to host its annual presidential roast/Hollywood petting zoo in Washington, the correspondents group promised its show will go on:

WHCA statement about this year's dinner on April 29. pic.twitter.com/A7p9Kaa5pY — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 2, 2017

That said, Bee robbed the correspondents association of its most obvious Plan B for its annual scholarship fundraiser, should Trump decline to attend that gala. Though WHCD issued its business-as-usual statement about the event, privately there had been talks of how to handle the dinner should Trump not attend – and if he does. It’s not certain Trump will attend this year’s Actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, given his oft-stated position that Reporters Who Cover the White House are “dishonest,” “scum,” and, more recently, “The Opposition Party.”