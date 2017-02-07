Donald Trump’s Twitter silence on Melissa McCarthy’s Internet-shaking Saturday Night Live performance might say more than all his responses to Alec Baldwin combined, but McCarthy’s fellow comics haven’t been nearly so quiet.

“Melissa McCarthy is a modern-day Jackie Gleason,” says Seth MacFarlane. A “108 MPH fastball,” praises Seth Meyers. Artie Lange, known for his sketch work on SNL‘s old rival Mad TV, calls McCarthy’s season-stealing turn “as good a performance as TV has ever seen.”

McCarthy’s surprise appearance Saturday as Trump press spokesman Sean Spicer — sputtering, irate, combative, unhinged — has brought the long-running SNL massive attention (and good ratings), even for a season that dropped Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump squarely into the center of the cultural zeitgeist.

And while the president didn’t hold back in his dislike — which might be too soft a word — for Baldwin, he hasn’t tweeted a word on McCarthy (yet). Spicer himself said last night the performance was “cute” but took good-natured issue with the gum-chewing.

Now, the website Politico, citing anonymous sources, reports that Trump was “rattled.” And that “it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes.” And that “the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job.” A top Trump donor, Politico writes, says the president “doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

On MSNBC’s 11th Hour tonight, contributor Nicolle Wallace, who was a senior advisor on the John McCain-Sarah Palin campaign, said she saw first-hand how SNL can needle its political targets. Tina Fey’s famous portrayal of Palin, Wallace said, not only got under Palin’s skin, “it got in her head.”

In any case, McCarthy’s peers, along with members of Trump’s various “opposition” parties and even an ex-ballplayer, have been laughing for days:

Best SNL sketch in years. Melissa McCarthy is a modern day Jackie Gleason.https://t.co/nCt65PdpFE — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 5, 2017

Melissa McCarthy has a 108 MPH comedy fastball. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 5, 2017

Still laughing, 14 hours later… https://t.co/Ue3ThnJpcd — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 5, 2017

Not since the great Eddie Murphy has someone exuded comedy out of every fiber of their being as @melissamccarthy did sat night. #ComedyGold — Elon Gold (@ElonGold) February 7, 2017

Cuz as a guy who's done sketches on tv let me say @melissamccarthy s performance as him was as good as a performance tv has ever seen. Wow — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) February 6, 2017

Does he never tire of embarrassing himself. Can't wait til I see Melissa McCarthy on SNL on this one!!!! https://t.co/TlusgaY56Q — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) February 6, 2017

SE Cupp: Sean Spicer has a problem: Melissa McCarthy @CNN https://t.co/edXGmwSgAM — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 6, 2017

It's so spot on, I want to cheer for days. Bravo, @melissamccarthy pic.twitter.com/rDTHseInas — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2017

Well, this is embarrassing for everyone involved (except Melissa McCarthy) https://t.co/kodFziTFLW — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 7, 2017

With her SNL spicer & super bowl ad @melissamccarthy is Player of the Week she made snot run out my nose & broke my ribs. still laughing — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 7, 2017

The only difference between Alec Baldwin's Trump and Melissa McCarthy's Spicer is that Baldwin is great and McCarthy is peerless. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 7, 2017

With all the attention, a return appearance seems a no-brainer, especially with Baldwin hosting SNL this weekend for a record 17th time. And the show’s Steve Bannon portrayer – underneath all that Grim Reaper garb – is always nearby: McCarthy’s Instagram photo all but confirms my speculation that cast member Mikey Day is the mask-wearer.