Donald Trump did an interview with Fox & Friends that is scheduled to air Tuesday as a walk-up to his address before the joint session of Congress. During the interview, he was asked about comments made about him during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Possibly explaining why Trump did not respond to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet trying to engage him, the president said:

“Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card. I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card. In fact, I did much better than many other … Republicans in the last election. I did much better with Hispanics, I did much better with African Americans.”

In his opening monologue, Kimmel said: “Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump, I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone. Thanks to him!”

