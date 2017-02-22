During today’s White House press briefing, in among questions about President Trump’s new travel ban, the federal budget, Syria and other issues, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got asked if Trump will be watching the Oscars on Sunday night and how he will react if there is “a Meryl Streep kind of moment.” Noting the rash of anti-Trump speeches that have dominated trophy shows this awards season, syndicated columnist Debra Saunders asked Spicer, “Why do you think this happens?”

“Why do I think what happens?” Spicer asked, trying hard not to laugh, in which he was more successful

than the reporters in the room.

“Actresses and actors like Meryl Streep,” Saunders explained.

“I have no idea. It’s a free country. I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions,” Spicer explained patiently.

“I got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night…The First

Lady has put a lot o f time into this event that’s going to occur, and welcoming our nation’s governors to the capital. I have a feeling that’s where the President and First lady are going to be focused, on Sunday night, so we’ll go from there.”

Trump had gone on the warpath against Streep after she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes in January, talking about “the one performance this year that stunned me, sank its hooks into my heart.” She described president-elect Trump’s campaign-rally imitation of New York Times reporter Serge Kovalevski’s disability; Trump has denied he was imitating the reporter. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”

Meryl Streep is a “Hillary lover,” Trump told NYT in a post-Globes interview. He called her one of the “liberal movie people” who have deliberately misconstrued what was his intention when he imitated the physically challenged New York Times reporter. Trump also took to Twitter to savage Streep.