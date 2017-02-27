The Oscars should have been less focused on bashing him and more time sweating the details, President Donald Trump said today about the Academy Awards’ Best Picture announcement snafu Sunday night.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart News. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Trump was too full of words for Twitter on the subject and so, instead of rising to Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel’s bait that night, saved his thoughts to give exclusively to Breitbart from the Oval Office.

Trump also talked about health care and tax cuts, which Breitbart said it would get to later.

The final category of the Academy Awards, for Best Picture, was presented by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Bonnie & Clyde. La La Land was announced as the winner, cast and crew took the stage, wives and agents were thanked, and, yes, some political messages delivered. But, in the background, buzzing seemed to break out onstage as the mistake became apparent. Moonlight was the winner.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has had charge of Oscar ballot counting for more than eight decades, issued a statement of apology for the mixup and said it is investigating how the mistake happened.