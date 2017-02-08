UPDATED with Nordstrom statement: The White House today defended President Donald Trump’s use of his official POTUS Twitter account to bash Nordstrom over its decision to drop his daughter’s clothing line. Trump first tweeted his outrage on his personal Twitter handle:
He then retweeted his dressing down of Nordstrom using the official POTUS account.
The department store chain announced last week it would drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory lines, citing lagging sales. This in the wake of campaigns, including #GrabYourWallet, urging boycotts of companies with ties to Trump and clan.
“There is clearly a targeting of her brand,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, when asked at his daily press briefing about Trump’s anti-Nordstroms tweets. “It’s her name, though she’s not directly running the company it’s still her name on it. And there i clearly efforts to undermine that name, based on her father’s position on particular policies that he has taken.”
Spicer said Trump has “every right to stand up for his family,” that Trump’s daughter is “being maligned” and that dropping her clothing and accessory lines is “a direct attack on his policies and her name.”
Nordstrom insisted otherwise, in a statement:
“We made this decision based on performance. Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now.”
The company said it has had a “great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team” including “open conversations with them over the past year to share what we’ve seen and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January.”
Nordstrom stock, after initially taking a dip in the wake of Trump’s tweet, climbed 4% today.
If Nordstroms is going to take a political stand against the children of our President, then perhaps Nordstroms needs to have the balls to NOT take advantage of the future tax breaks that corporations will be receiving from THIS administration. Of course, Nordstroms, like so many department stores in our country, is living on borrowed time. I will never shop there again. Ever.
It’s a shame that this is happening. He is our President. He’s trying to keep Americans safe. No, he will not be bowing to leaders around the world and kidding their asses as Barack Hussein Obama did. And quite honestly, we will be stronger and better off for it. The media just needs to shut the hell up — including Deadline’s obsession with degrading 1/2 of this country.
I applaud Nordstrom for doing this. The Trump family has sent all of their manufacturing outside the U.S. Unless and until they start creating jobs for U.S. workers no one should buy any of their labels or stay at any of their hotels. Practice what you preach.
Maybe she needs to look at the reason her sales are lagging: her father. Probably also a strong reason why The New Celebrity Apprentice is tanking: he’s still getting a paycheck from it. No one wants to support the dumpster fire that is Trump.
So as I understand it, we’re in the first month of this administration, and the First Lady is suing because she feels she has been defamed against her earning power as a designer while in office and the President is now spending his time (between signing executive orders banning foreigners and deregulation election commissions) to defame a business for not showing his daughter favoritsim. Time to buy some Nordstroms!