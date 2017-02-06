President Donald Trump made no secret of his desire to see the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI today and he wasted no time Sunday sending out praise and good will to his pals and supporters coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and their team.

After leaving a NFL big game viewing party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, FL in the third quarter when it looked like the Atlanta Falcons would deny the Patriots their historic fifth championship, POTUS took to Twitter right after the team pulled off a 34-28 victory in overtime.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

“You know, there’s less pressure on the Patriots because they’ve been there,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly of the Patriots in an interview that ran earlier Sunday.”You know, once you’ve won, and you’ve done it, and they’ve done it, once you’ve done it there’s a lot less pressure,” the President added. “So we’ll see what happens but you know you have to stick up for your friends.”

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft was a supporter of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host during last year’s campaign. So was Belichick, who showed up at last month’s inauguration as a honored guest.

In the pre-taped O’Reilly sit-down, Trump reckoned that the Patriots would win by eight points – that two more than they actually pulled off tonight’s from behind victory.

A member of the executive was in the house at NRG Stadium in Houston tonight with Vice President Mike Pence watching the game with former Secretary of State James Baker. Heading back to DC the Veep left the game at the start of the fourth quarter, according to pool reports.