“I’m a little sick of seeing photos of President Obama on vacation with Richard Branson,” John Oliver told Seth Meyers last night on NBC’s Late Night, but speaking for us all.

“Tone it down with the kite-surfacing pictures” from Branson’s personal island, the HBO late-night star complained to Obama in absentia.

“I’m glad he’s having a nice time –America is on fire! I know people have accused him of being out of touch with the American people during his presidency. I don’t think he’s ever been more out of touch then he is right now,” Oliver described:

“We’re losing public schools — Whee!

“You’re fiddling while Rome burns — Whee!”

Oliver seemed particularly irked by the photo of Obama clowning around with billionaire Branson, as the rest of us grapple with billionaire President Donald Trump and his billionaire cabinet.

Later in the interview, Oliver observed that Trump always “acted like the most powerful man in the world. That’s how he carries himself…Now he actually has the power to go along with that…It’s like The Secret was real, and it worked for one person, and unfortunately it was him.”