“Were more than two hours into the show, and Donald Trump has not tweeted at us once. I’m starting to get worried about him,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tells the Dolby audience and viewers at home.
Hold on a second,” he adds as he types into his smartphone.
He adds:
“#Merylsayshi”
Govenors ball not pretend time.
Too bad the crew/writers/dirctor/camera/sets/location/officepaperworkdont get the same cache as actors for the Oscar awards. It seems like that’s where the real work is. But what do I know I’m just a boring no talent troll. Urg.