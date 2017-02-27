“Were more than two hours into the show, and Donald Trump has not tweeted at us once. I’m starting to get worried about him,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tells the Dolby audience and viewers at home.

Foreign Language Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi Slams "Inhumane" Trump Travel Ban, In Absentia

Hold on a second,” he adds as he types into his smartphone.

He adds:

“#Merylsayshi”