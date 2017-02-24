Nobody would know better than NBC that former The Apprentice star-turned-President Donald Trump is happiest when he’s told his ratings are huge, his show is No. 1, and he’s the fairest of them all. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon says that practice continues at the White House, where Trump’s staff is going to great lengths to show him good news from the media.

This, however, is becoming increasingly difficult, Fallon acknowledged. They did, however, come up with flattering video of CNN’s Jake Tapper coverage. It might be edited, just a skosh: