Less than four months after taking a sledgehammer to then-candidate Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jamie Otis was sentenced today – and justice was not as rough on the admitted vandal as he was on the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s five-tipped honor.

Facing a maximum of three years in jail and $10,000 in fines, Otis plead no contest in L.A. Superior Court on Tuesday and got no time behind bars at all. Instead, the 53-year-old self-described activist was given three years of formal probation and 20 days of community work. He was also ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the damage he did to Trump’s star on October 26.

Otis formally entered a plea to one felony count of vandalism, according to Deputy LA County D.A. Sandra Peña.

Posing as a city construction worker, Otis attacked and destroyed the star on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in the early morning of that October day just before last year’s election (watch video of the vandalism here). After pounding away for a few minutes, Otis took the brass medallion with Trump’s name on it from the center of the star and split before the LAPD showed up. Citing comments by Trump from a leaked decade-old lewd conversation with then-Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush about women, Otis at the time said he planned to auction off the medallion to raise money for women who had been sexually assaulted.

In the months leading up to the election, nearly a dozen women claimed the GOP POTUS candidate groped or otherwise attempt to get intimate with them against their will. At a rally in late October, Trump told supporters the accusers were not telling the truth and that he would sue them after the November 8 election. He has not done that as of yet.

While the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce had a crew on the scene within hours to start fixing the damaged star, it wasn’t until the next day Otis was in LAPD custody after turning himself in to the Hollywood station following a series of media interviews.

The sentencing today was effective immediately, the LA County D.A. office says.

Now-President Trump was awarded his Walk of Fame star in 2007 after The Apprentice had been on NBC for three years. The Art Of The Deal author went on to host the Mark Burnett-EP’d show in both its original and Celebrity Apprentice form until 2015, when he announced his bid for the White House.