Former President George W. Bush visited Today Show, where his daughter Jenna works, to plug his new book, “Portraits Of Courage. But he got asked about President Donald Trump’s remarks that news outlets he does not favor, including NBC, are the “enemy” of the American people.

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,” W. told Matt Lauer. “We need an independent media to hold people like me to account. Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive.”

On the other hand, Bush also told Lauer that NBC News “mattered a lot more” when he was in the White House.

“Now there’s all kinds of information being bombarded out, and people can say things anonymously,” he said, not remembering that anonymous sources pre-date Fox News Channel, Politico, Breitbart, etc.

“It’s just a different world,” Bush said, accurately.

Asked if he thought Trump had done anything to unify the country, as Trump has continued to promise to do, Bush answered, diplomatically, “I think you have to take the take the man for his word that he wants to unify the country.”