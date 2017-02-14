Another wild week in the Trump administration, Fox News Channel topped all basic cable networks in both primetime (2.95 million viewers) and total day (1.76 million) in total viewers. The O’Reilly Factor clocked four of the top six telecasts in all of cable, each averaging over 4 million viewers – though O’Reilly did not manage to beat AMC’s zom-dram, The Walking Dead.

In primetime, FNC bested runner-up HGTV, by more than 1.3 million viewers; MSNBC made the Top 5, with 1.44 million tuned in. In total day, CNN made the Top-5 list.

PRIMETIME TOTAL VIEWERS:

FNC (2,950,000)

HGTV (1,633,000)

AMC (1,565,000)

USA (1,561,000)

MSNBC (1,436,000)

TOTAL DAY TOTAL VIEWERS:

FNC (1,759,000)

NICK (1,205,000)

HGTV (939,000)

CNN (871,000)

ADULT SWIM (818,000)