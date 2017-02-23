Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends will interview President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday; the interview will be telecast the next morning in advance of Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress that evening.

FNC noted it will be Trump’s first morning-show appearance since his inauguration. F&F also landed the sit-down interview with then President-elect Donald Trump, that aired two days before his inauguration.

Trump had heaped praise on the show during last week’s raucous news conference, at which he lambasted media in general.

“The tone is such hatred,” Trump said of the press. “I’m really not a bad person, by the way. I do get good ratings, you have to admit that. But the tone is such hatred. I have to say, Fox & Friends in the morning, they’re very honorable people. Not because they’re good — because they hit me also when I do something wrong — but they have the most honest morning show.”