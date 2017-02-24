In advance of his speech at CPAC today, President Donald Trump tweet-tacked the FBI as being “totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time.”

“They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to the media that could have a devastating effect on U.S.” he continued.

“FIND NOW” he added in all caps, to clarify for followers who had not gotten his drift.

It’s not the first time Trump has taken to to wax pithily about leaks. He previously weighed in on the topic wondering, “Are we living in Nazi Germany”

It has been reported this week that Trump staffers have learned he tends to take to Twitter after he sees he’s unflattering news reports on TV, and try to curtail his tweeting by feeding him a steady diet of flattering news.

So it’s not unreasonable to note this morning’s tweets follow a CNN report previous night that the White House asked the FBI to swat down media reports about bureau probe into possible communications between Trump’s associates and Russians known to the U.S intelligence officials while Trump was running for the White House, as WaPo put it.

Team Trump members have responded variously to that troubling report.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus went on Fox News Channel to dismiss as “complete garbage” a NYT report he had asked the FBI to discredit media reports about its probe, which suggests he was trying to get to the bottom of the facts the FBI has uncovered.

“We didn’t try to knock the story down,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told various news outlets. “We asked them to tell the truth.”