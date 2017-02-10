Conan carried news of the latest phone calls from President Donald Trump to former President Barack Obama, to ask whether he can invade Nordstrom department stores, his poll numbers, and his re-election campaign slogan. The president also tells his new friend Obama he’s had a cat arrested for treason.

Trump this week tweet-tacked the department store chain for its decision to drop daughter Ivanka’s clothing line. Nordstrom says the decision was purely financial and that the clothing line’s sales were way down. Meanwhile, the company’s stock went up after news of Trump’s attack became widely known. In reaction to which, Trump staffer Kellyanne Conway took to Fox & Friends Thursday morning for a QVC-esque plug, telling viewers to “buy Ivanka stuff.”