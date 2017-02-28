Stephen Colbert will have some late-night competition tonight after Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress. Bill Maher, Kathy Griffin, Michael Moore and Rob Reiner are joining Chris Matthews as he jumps into late-night fray with a special edition of MSNBC’s Hardball to air at midnight ET.

Matthews made headlines Monday when he wondered, on his program, why anyone believes what Trump says after his years as head of the birther movement – during which Trump liked to cite unnamed sources who had incontrovertible evidence that President Obama was not born in the United States.

Trump these days is attacking the press as the “enemy” of the American people, citing various outlets’ use of unnamed sources among his complaints.