If President Donald Trump had a bad night on Monday with the scandalized resignation of his National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, his Celebrity Apprentice successor wasn’t exactly pumping iron – at least not in the ratings.

Yes, the Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted reality show picked a winner between American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman and Boy George and yes, the ratings for the season finale of The New Celebrity Apprentice (0.9/3) was even with last week but it was also a series low match and an all-time finale low. In fact, last night’s Celeb Apprentice finale was last among the Big 4 in its 9 PM time slot.

Arnie-to-Trump, last night’s Season 8 finale was down a hard 47% among adults 18-49 from the Season 7 ender of February 16, 2015, the last one hosted by the now POTUS. BTW – The previous finale low for the franchise was the 1.5 rating that the May 19, 2013 airing of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice – a fact that Trump may note if he decides to school Schwarzenegger in ratings again, online or otherwise

A repeat of The Wall (0.9/3) kicked off NBC’s night before Celeb Apprentice, Monday ended for the Comcast-owned net with Timeless (0.7/3) up a tenth from its February 6 show.

With The Bachelor (2.3/4) and Quantico (0.7/3) even with their fast affiliates of last week, ABC won the night again in the demo with the same 1.8/6 it had on February 6. The top rated show of the night, Bachelor is seeing some love this year with a 15% rise in the demo season to date – unlike many a series.

Pulling in 7.08 million sets of eyeballs, the top viewership of the night went to CBS with Kevin Can Wait (1.5/6) and Man With A Plan (1.4/5) also the same as last week in the demo. Superior Donuts (1.4/5) was up a tenth from its February 6 fast affiliate and the same as its final nationals numbers in the demo, 2 Broke Girls (1.2/4) was down a tenth and Scorpion (1.2/4) was the same as last week.

Time is taking its toll on 24: Legacy in the ratings with the spin-off falling 20% in among the 18-49s from its OK regular slot debut last week after that Super Bowl LI premiere on February 5. High tech cop lead-out APD (1.0/4) took even more of a tumble with a 33% demo drop.

Down was not the direction for the CW’s Supergirl (0.8/3) and Jane The Virgin (0.4/2) with the former up 14% in the key demo and, one week after that shocking death, the latter up a strong 33%. That’s a season high match for the Gina Rodriguez-led dramedy and a nice Valentine’s Day start for the CW, which was up 20% among the 18-49s from last week