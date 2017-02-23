Caitlyn Jenner’s name came up at the White House today after President Donald Trump withdrew federal guidelines that let transgender students use restrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity rather than the gender listed for them at birth.
Jenner was named during the White House Press Briefing by a reporter who asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer how to reconcile the guideline-nixing with Trump having said the reality-TV star could use whichever Trump Tower bathroom she chooses. After making that remark about Jenner
and his Trump Tower Toilets, Trump later said the Obama-issued guidance was another case of federal overreach, and promised to nix it if elected.
Spicer insisted Trump believes this is a states rights issue, not one in which the “federal government should get in the way.”
“If a state wants to pass a law, that’s their right,” Spicer said. “The President has a big heart” but “he does not want to force his beliefs” on the country, Spicer added.
Some members of the media have said Spicer dodged the issue. But Jenner has, to date, been silent on the subject. Jenner, a Republican, attended Trump’s inauguration, and tweeted in January that she would be there to help Republicans understand LGBTQ issues:
Trump’s administration has said anti-bullying safeguards aimed at protecting transgender students at school would not be lifted.
Jenner’s E! reality series, I Am Cait, was canceled after its second season, and she moved back to a role on the cable network’s flagship series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Serves her right for supporting them. I hope she has a strong bladder.
Using this logic, shouldn’t it be States rights to allow the right to have an abortion?
Caitlin Jenner is the last person one should ask about LGBT issues. She has lived 99% of her life as a rarified superstar swaddled in straight white male privilege and essentially unlimited fame and wealth. Her minimal exposure to ANY reality – much less ours – makes her ill-suited to do anything other than parrot what she has managed to retain from her interactions with actual LGBT people. Still, if Trump is willing to do anything constructive and helpful for trans kids, Jenner is probably the only LGBT person who could stomach sitting and talking with him. The blind leading the deaf.