Caitlyn Jenner’s name came up at the White House today after President Donald Trump withdrew federal guidelines that let transgender students use restrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity rather than the gender listed for them at birth.

Jenner was named during the White House Press Briefing by a reporter who asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer how to reconcile the guideline-nixing with Trump having said the reality-TV star could use whichever Trump Tower bathroom she chooses. After making that remark about Jenner

AP

and his Trump Tower Toilets, Trump later said the Obama-issued guidance was another case of federal overreach, and promised to nix it if elected.

Spicer insisted Trump believes this is a states rights issue, not one in which the “federal government should get in the way.”

“If a state wants to pass a law, that’s their right,” Spicer said. “The President has a big heart” but “he does not want to force his beliefs” on the country, Spicer added.

Some members of the media have said Spicer dodged the issue. But Jenner has, to date, been silent on the subject. Jenner, a Republican, attended Trump’s inauguration, and tweeted in January that she would be there to help Republicans understand LGBTQ issues:

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

Trump’s administration has said anti-bullying safeguards aimed at protecting transgender students at school would not be lifted.

Jenner’s E! reality series, I Am Cait, was canceled after its second season, and she moved back to a role on the cable network’s flagship series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.