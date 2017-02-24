Add Bloomberg L.P. to the list of media outlets deciding to opt out of hosting parties at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Vanity Fair, which traditionally co-hosted the party at the French Ambassador’s residence, had pulled out earlier this month.

Bloomberg joins a growing list of media outlets who don’t like this year’s dinner optics; The New Yorker said earlier this month is was scrubbing plant to host its party, held at a hotel near the White House.

Bloomberg’s announcement comes as Trump has stepped up his attacks on the press, who he has called the “enemy” of the American people, telling CPAC attendees press should not be allowed to use unnamed sources and that he intends to “do something about” the media. Today, CNN, NYT and Politico were told they could not attend a White House media gaggle, one day after White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon promised CPAC attendees Trump would ratchet up his attacks on the “corporatist globalist media” every day.

The White House Correspondents’ Association says it’s still going to have its annual dinner, set for April 29 at the Hinckley Hilton in D.C.