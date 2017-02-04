President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to lash out at the “so-called judge” who had issued a temporary restraining order, scuttling his order to limit travel to the U.S. from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations. Trump accused the judge of taking “law enforcement away from our country”:

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The “so-called” judge, to whom the Celebrity Apprentice-star-turned-POTUS refers is Judge James Robart, who was appointed for life by President George W. Bush.

Judge Robart in Seattle issued a temporary, nationwide restraining order, effectively blocking the lightning-rod travel ban Trump put into effect on January 27 via executive order. The judge’s TRO ruling came at the conclusion of a hearing that pitted Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson against federal lawyers. Ferguson’s office filed an amended complaint to stop Trump’s order, on Wednesday, in U.S. District Court. The state of Minnesota had joined as a plaintiff in the action.