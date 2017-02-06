President Donald Trump’s incendiary 10-minute pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly aired on Fox broadcast network during a quarter hour in which the network clocked a metered market household rating of 7.8.

In the quarter hour that followed the one in which the network aired its interview, Fox climbed to a MM household 8.0.

This, some media outlets have reported, comes up short compared to the prelim stats for former POTUS Barack Obama’s pre-Super Bowl sit downs. But, among the important variables, the annual pre-game POTUS chat’s proximity to the actual Super Bowl impacts the interview’s audience size in no small way. And Trump’s first pre-game POTUS chat aired at 4 PM ET; the game did not actually start until 6:45 PM ET.

In the quarter hour that followed Trump’s interview, Fox broadcast network’s pre-game talking-heads-fest climbed to a MM household 8.0, resting our case.

Maybe as important, Obama was a metered market POTUS. Trump is very big in fly-over country, so early stats may not tell us much, if anything.

For later comparison, when more telling national stats show up: Obama’s first pre-Super Bowl chat, on NBC, netted nearly 22 million viewers. And, O’Reilly’s pre-game slugfest with Obama, in 2011, bagged 17.3M viewers.