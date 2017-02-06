President Donald Trump’s incendiary 10-minute pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly aired on Fox broadcast network during a quarter hour in which the network clocked a metered market household rating of 7.8.

Related
Netflix And Other Tech Companies Ask Court To Block Trump Immigration Ban

In the quarter hour that followed the one in which the network aired its interview, Fox climbed to a MM household 8.0.

This, some media outlets have reported, comes up short compared to the prelim stats for former POTUS Barack Obama’s pre-Super Bowl sit downs. But, among the important variables, the annual pre-game POTUS chat’s proximity to the actual Super Bowl impacts the interview’s audience size in no small way. And Trump’s first pre-game POTUS chat aired at 4 PM ET; the game did not actually start until 6:45 PM ET.

In the quarter hour that followed Trump’s interview, Fox broadcast network’s pre-game talking-heads-fest climbed to a MM household 8.0, resting our case.

Maybe as important, Obama was a metered market POTUS. Trump is very big in fly-over country, so early stats may not tell us much, if anything.

For later comparison, when more telling national stats show up: Obama’s first pre-Super Bowl chat, on NBC, netted nearly 22 million viewers. And, O’Reilly’s pre-game slugfest with Obama, in 2011, bagged 17.3M viewers.