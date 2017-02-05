In a remarkable preview of Bill O’Reilly’s pre-Super Bowl interview with Donald Trump, the president swats away the Fox News host’s description of Vladimir Putin as a “killer.” Says Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

Watch the clip below.

The interview airs tomorrow at 4 pm ET on Fox. In the clip tweeted by Fox News, O’Reilly asks Trump whether he respects the Russian president. “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people,” Trump says. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.”

Trump’s comment about America’s innocence or lack thereof comes after O’Reilly calls Putin “a killer.” Additional footage of the interview will air on The O’Reilly Factor Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 pm.