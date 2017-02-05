In a remarkable preview of Bill O’Reilly’s pre-Super Bowl interview with Donald Trump, the president swats away the Fox News host’s description of Vladimir Putin as a “killer.” Says Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”
Watch the clip below.
The interview airs tomorrow at 4 pm ET on Fox. In the clip tweeted by Fox News, O’Reilly asks Trump whether he respects the Russian president. “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people,” Trump says. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.”
Trump’s comment about America’s innocence or lack thereof comes after O’Reilly calls Putin “a killer.” Additional footage of the interview will air on The O’Reilly Factor Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 pm.
Now let’s see the rabid Dems here say Trump is wrong. Prove that all those decades of liberal war protests were a lie.
Liberal war? Vietnam was a promise from Eisenhower and both gulf wars the two Bushes. What Liberal war are you talking about? The ones the Dems inherited?
Go kiss Putin’s ass.
You love it you Russian dupe.
No. I just find it ironic. He can admit the country’s history of violence when being compared to Putin. But in comparison to Muslims, we are Mother Teresa.
Our country won’t be so innocent when Trump’s through with it.
This is apocalyptic stuff. We’re right in the thick of it. I don’t know where this is going to end. Every day some fresh horror.
How did any sane person chose this over Hillary? At this point, though, I’d even settle for a Santorum or Cruz. Somebody not medically insane.