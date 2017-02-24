Shortly after President Donald Trump vowed to “do something” about the “cunning” media who he once again called “the enemy” of the American people, CNN announced on air it had been barred from today’s White House briefing.
CNN reports New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Politico also were told they were not on the White House list, for today’s off-camera briefing.
The New York Times reported it, CNN and Politico were not allowed to enter White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office, calling it “an usual breach of protocol.”
Breitbart, Fox News, Washington Times, and One America News Network were among those given entry, CNN reported.
Today’s off-camera gaggle is distinct from the formal on-camera White House Press Briefing, held in the White House’s official briefing room and led by Spicer, which is not scheduled to take place today. It is not unusual to forego the on-camera press briefing on days when POTUS delivers a major speech, as happened this morning at CPAC.
CNN reports it was told by Spicer that the briefing was intended as a much smaller pool-coverage gathering, which typically means one print reporter, one radio reporter, etc. Spicer said he decided to expand the list of invitees as he saw fit, to include conservative-leaning news organizations; Spicer told CNN the intent was not to exclude certain news orgs, the cable news outlet reported.
Nonetheless, the White House Correspondents Association has protested today’s move, and some organizations, including Associated Press and Time magazine, have said they are boycotting, though it’s unclear if they were on the Trump Administrations list of the Invited.
Shortly before news of the briefing broke, Trump promised his administration is going to “do something about” the press, telling CPAC attendees he wants to bar use of unnamed sources.
“They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,’ Trump told an enthusiastic crowd of conservatives at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference gathering outside Washington, D.C.
In attacking the press, Trump was making good on a pledge made at CPAC one day earlier by his chief strategist Steve Bannon, who had promised the relationship between Trump and the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s going to get worse — every day.”
“[The press] are corporatist globalist media that are adamantly opposed to a economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has,” the former Breitbart chief said, and Trump parroted one day later.
“He’s going to continue to press his agenda. And, as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better, they’re going to continue to fight,” said Bannon, referring to the media as “The Opposition Party.”
More to come…
Smart move. The mentioned “news” outlets are so far left, that they are kissing their own arse. They should try try reporting instead of doing opinion pieces.
I love it!
Sure, this all ends well.
President Littlehands is afraid of a press corps that asks him tough questions. No one questions Littlehands!!!!
Regardless if what you think if Trump or the news media, this action by him is disturbing and only a preview of things to come from his administration. Obama and GW Bush had their fair share of critics in the media, but you never saw them outright bar the media that criticize him. I don’t know how someone who claims to be patriotic can defend this.
Keep the pressure on, main stream media. Do not cower to this tiny-handed tyrant.
Facts matter in a democracy. Free press matters. Keep fighting for the truth. Don’t kid yourselves, Trump and Bannon won’t rest until you are out of business or in jail. You are in the fight of your lives.
It seems like Trump is spending more time protecting his own feelings about being reported on negatively than he is on running this country. Note to Trump: Your ego is not as important as your job… Presidents past on both conservative and liberal sides saw this and rose to the occasion, why can’t you? The media is not ISIS. They report on what you do… so do something worthy of your position and you’ll receive the accolades you desire.
The White House is being run by a total jackass. If you don’t kiss Trump’s orange ass you’re not invited. WTF? I’m embarrassed to be an American at this point.
Every “news” organization that attends confirms its role as a propagandist for The Big Lie. Being banned (or boycotting in sympathy) becomes a backhanded mark of honor, like being on Nixon’s enemies list.
The above mention “news outlets” should learn to REPORT news and not do 24/7 OPINION pieces. Perhaps their ratings would improve.
The media has a responsibility to the American people. If they cannot deliver honestly and unbiased news then i applaud the decision of banded them from the White House. Perhaps, they realized their mistakes and start to do the right thing.