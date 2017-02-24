Shortly after President Donald Trump vowed to “do something” about the “cunning” media who he once again called “the enemy” of the American people, CNN announced on air it had been barred from today’s White House briefing.

CNN reports New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Politico also were told they were not on the White House list, for today’s off-camera briefing.

The New York Times reported it, CNN and Politico were not allowed to enter White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office, calling it “an usual breach of protocol.”

Breitbart, Fox News, Washington Times, and One America News Network were among those given entry, CNN reported.

Today’s off-camera gaggle is distinct from the formal on-camera White House Press Briefing, held in the White House’s official briefing room and led by Spicer, which is not scheduled to take place today. It is not unusual to forego the on-camera press briefing on days when POTUS delivers a major speech, as happened this morning at CPAC.

CNN reports it was told by Spicer that the briefing was intended as a much smaller pool-coverage gathering, which typically means one print reporter, one radio reporter, etc. Spicer said he decided to expand the list of invitees as he saw fit, to include conservative-leaning news organizations; Spicer told CNN the intent was not to exclude certain news orgs, the cable news outlet reported.

Nonetheless, the White House Correspondents Association has protested today’s move, and some organizations, including Associated Press and Time magazine, have said they are boycotting, though it’s unclear if they were on the Trump Administrations list of the Invited.

Shortly before news of the briefing broke, Trump promised his administration is going to “do something about” the press, telling CPAC attendees he wants to bar use of unnamed sources.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,’ Trump told an enthusiastic crowd of conservatives at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference gathering outside Washington, D.C.

In attacking the press, Trump was making good on a pledge made at CPAC one day earlier by his chief strategist Steve Bannon, who had promised the relationship between Trump and the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s going to get worse — every day.”

“[The press] are corporatist globalist media that are adamantly opposed to a economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has,” the former Breitbart chief said, and Trump parroted one day later.

“He’s going to continue to press his agenda. And, as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better, they’re going to continue to fight,” said Bannon, referring to the media as “The Opposition Party.”

More to come…