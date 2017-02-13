The Grammy Awards tonight took their first direct named hit on Donald Trump and his recently still halted travel ban Executive Order with A Tribe Called Quest attacking the President from the stage of the Staples Center in downtown L.A.

“Resist, resist, resist,” chanted ATCQ leader Q-Tip to cheers at the end of the legendary hip-hop group’s performance at the live awards ceremony just before 8 PM PT. The words came at the end of a politically charged rendition of the band’s “Movin Backwards,” “We The People “ and other songs. The words also came as the stage of the arena was filled with people representing the groups that the court blunted immigration policies of the former Celebrity Apprentice host seemingly aimed to block from coming to America.

“I’m not digging the political climate right now, said long time ATCQ collaborator Busta Rhymes about a third of the way through the band’s performance. “I just wanna thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you been perpetuating throughout these United States,” he added in case the target of his wrath was unclear to anyone to anyone in the arena or watching on CBS. “I want to thank President Agent Orange for the unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban,” the rapper said to cheers in a Staples Center that has had politics in the fore since Sunday’s show kicked off at 5 PM PT.

“Muslims and gays, boy we hate your ways,” said the lyrics of the band’s tune in the persona of those of the right of the political spectrum. “All of the bad folks you must go, all of the poor folks you must go, all of you Mexicans, you must go,” ATCQ added as the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce danced and sang along in the VIP seats.

Having released their first new album in 18-years with We got it from here …Thank You 4 Your Service just after last year’s election, ATCQ were without founding member Phife Dawg, who passed away in 2016 before their sixth album came out. As well as Busta Rhymes, Consequence and Grammy nominee Anderson.Paak joined the band onstage on Sunday.