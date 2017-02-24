Donald Trump, addressing CPAC today, promised his administration is going to “do something about” the press, and said he wanted to ban use of unnamed sources.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name,’ Trump told an enthusiastic crowd of conservatives at their annual gathering outside Washington, D.C.

“I want you all to know we are fighting the fake news. Phoney. Fake,” he said to roars of approval.

“I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are.. because they have no sources; they just make them up when there are none. They make up sources” he said.

“And they shouldn’t use ‘sources’,” he said, adding they should be required to put the names of everyone to whom they speak into their reports. The end result he explained, “you will see stories dry up like you’ve never been before.”

When he was running for the White House, Trump denied report that he sometimes masqueraded as his own publicist, using fake names.

“They’re very smart, very cunning and very dishonest,” Trump said of the press. “It’s a very sensitive topic, and they get upset when we expose their false stories. They say we can’t criticize their dishonest coverage because of the First Amendment. They always bring up The First Amendment.”

Trump blasted the press for inaccurately reporting he recently called the press the enemy of the American people because he had specified he was talking about “fake” press. In today’s address, that list included CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS. In the past it also has included The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, and other outlets.

“Many of these groups are part of the large media corporations that have their own agenda,” Trump told CPAC attendees. “And it’s not your agenda and it’s not the country’s agenda. It’s their own agenda.”

“It does not represent the people, and we’re going to do something about it, because we have to go out and we have to speak our minds and we have to be honest.”

In attacking the press, Trump was making good on a pledge made at CPAC one day earlier by his chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon, making a rare public speaking appearance, promised the relationship between Trump and the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s going to get worse — every day.”

“[The press] are corporatist globalist media that are adamantly opposed to a economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has,” the former Breitbart chief said and Trump parroted one day later.

“He’s going to continue to press his agenda. And, as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better, they’re going to continue to fight,” said Bannon, referring to the media as “The Opposition Party.

“If you think they’re going to give you their country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken,” he told the crowd of conservatives. “Every day it is going to be a fight.”