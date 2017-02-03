The day after President Donald Trump opened his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington boasting about his Apprentice ratings and asking attendees to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings on the show, Trump continues to be deeply concerned about the situation, tweeting:

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, had yesterday sent this response to Trump, after hearing our president’s prayer:“Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming President, by taking his job seriously” and this tweet:

Trump had kicked off his National Prayer Breakfast address thanking Celebrity Apprentice creator/executive producer Mark Burnett, who had introduced him, and telling those gathered how he fired his agent, who had argued against doing the reality series, when the show became a hit and the agent wanted his commission. Later in the day, at the White House press briefing, Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer got asked if the annual National Prayer Breakfast was an appropriate venue for Trump to talk about the NBC reality-TV series and its recent lousy ratings.

Spicer chided the media for focusing on those remarks, calling it a “lighthearted moment” between the president and Burnett, and that the “totality of his remarks” at the prayer breakfast “were absolutely beautiful.”