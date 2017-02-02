UPDATE with Sean Spicer, Arnold Schwarzenegger statements: President Donald Trump kicked off his National Prayer Breakfast address thanking Celebrity Apprentice creator/executive producer Mark Burnett, who had introduced him, and telling those gathered how he fired his agent, who had argued against doing the reality series, when the show became a hit and the agent wanted his commission.
“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice and, when I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump told religious leaders and diplomats. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster,” said Trump, who remains a producer on the NBC series. “Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can. For those ratings. Okay?”
Schwarzenegger’s rep responded quickly: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming President, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”
At today’s White House press briefing, Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer got asked if the annual National Prayer Breakfast was an appropriate venue for Trump to talk about the NBC reality-TV series and its recent lousy ratings.
Spicer chided the media for focusing on those remarks, calling it a “lighthearted moment” between the president and Burnett, and that the “totality of his remarks” at the prayer breakfast “were absolutely beautiful.”
Schwarzenegger, who took to Twitter over Trump’s prayer-breakfast Apprentice snark, seemed to feel otherwise:
I know that calling out Trump’s lies can sometimes feel pointless right now, but he didn’t “leave the show” because he ran for president. He was fired for his remarks about immigrants during his announcement speech.
Has anyone told Emperor Trump he’s got the lowest ratings of any newly elected president ever? He should worry less about a “reality” television show and pay more attention to the people’s reality.
How much longer will this lunacy go on? It must be clear to everyone at this point that Trump’s mental illness is so acute that he can not function in this high stress job. The world looks to us for sober policy and thoughtful actions. Is it really possible that the entire republican party would risk the security of the entire world ? Is there actually no one who has any character or courage? ” As Nero fiddles Rome burns” and Bannon runs the U.S.
The prayers most needed are for the safety of this world with such a shameful choice of president this country has made.
There is no squabble too petty for Trump’s time, attention and insatiable craving for “ratings” and provocation. It’s way past time to question Donald Trump’s emotional stability and the serious risks he himself poses to our National Security.
