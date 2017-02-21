President Donald Trump this morning addressed the wave of anti-Semitic violence that has been occurring across the country, including a spike in bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

Speaking after a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Trump said, “This tour is a meaningful reminder of why have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and painful, and a sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

The visit to the museum and on-site remarks about racism and anti-Semitism at the hastily called photo-op, appeared to be a move to squash criticism he received over at last week’s new conference. During his first solo news conference since being sworn in to office, Trump told a reporter from a Jewish publication to sit down and be quiet after being asked what he planned to do to combat the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country. Trump accused the reporter of misleading him by asking a question that was not simple. Trump also came under fire for having asked a female African-American correspondent to set up a meeting between him and back lawmakers.