Orange Is the New Black alumna Diane Guerrero is set as the female lead opposite Chris Distefano in Distefano, CBS’ comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays & Craig Thomas and Sony TV.

Inspired by the comedy of Distefano, an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy (Guerrero) and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their meddling families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian.

Guerrero’s Izzy is the love of Chris’ (Distefano) life and the mother of their 3-month-old baby girl. Annie Potts was recently cast as Chris’s (Distefano) Irish Catholic mother Helen.

Bays and Thomas wrote the script based on a story they co-wrote with Distefano, with HIMYM director/executive producer Pam Fryman directing and executive producing. Bays and Thomas executive produce through their company Bays Thomas Prods alongside Brian Bockrath, Distefano and Fryman. Rick Dorfman is a producer. Sony TV co-produces with CBS TV Studios.

The casting keeps Guerrero in the CBS/CBS Studios fold where she was attached to star and executive produce a drama series project about illegal immigrants based on her memoir In the Country We Love. On it, Guerrero, who has been recurring on the CW/CBS Studios dramedy Jane the Virgin, teamed with Jane exec producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman and Paul Sciarrotta.

Guerrero probably is best known for her role as Maritza Ramos on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She plays Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) best friend Lina on Jane the Virgin. Guerrero is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Vamnation Entertainment and attorney Ryan LeVine.