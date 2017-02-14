Veteran Annie Potts has been tapped to co-star opposite Chris Distefano in Distefano, CBS’ comedy pilot from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays & Craig Thomas and Sony TV.

Inspired by the comedy of Distefano, an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman, Distefano centers on Izzy and Chris (Distefano), two 20-somethings raising their newborn daughter and merging their meddling families – one Puerto Rican, one Italian. Potts will play Helen, Chris’s (Distefano) passive-aggressive yet vulnerable Irish Catholic mother.

Bays and Thomas wrote the script based on a story they co-wrote with Distefano, with HIMYM director/executive producer Pam Fryman directing and executive producing. Bays and Thomas executive produce through their company Bays Thomas Prods alongside the duo’s development executive, Brian Bockrath, Distefano and Fryman. Sony TV, where Bays and Thomas are under an overall deal, will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Potts is repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and attorney David Fox.