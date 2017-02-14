A fire broke out at Disneyland’s main parking structure late this afternoon, with at least seven people treated for smoke inhalation. The fire on the second floor of the massive Mickey and Friends structure damaged or destroyed nine vehicles, authorities said. The structure was closed, but the park remained open.

An Anaheim police officer spotted the fire, and the Anaheim Fire Department responded at 4:37 PM. Firefighters knocked the flames quickly but called for a second alarm because of the thick smoke and danger to the public. Multiple ambulances were on scene as well. The structure, which is closed while fire crews mop up and clear out the smoke, can hold as many as 10,000 vehicles.

Mickey & Friends Parking Structure is temporarily closed. It is expected to open soon. (1 of 2) — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) February 14, 2017

Investigators are on the scene, but Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department/Anaheim Fire and Rescue stated, “It’s too early to tell how it started.” He said one person who reported smoke inhalation was transported to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Many park employees and guests remain milling around outside the parking structure, unable to reach their vehicles. No time frame yet as to when they will be allowed to leave.

Earlier today, about 500 workers at Hong Kong Disneyland were evacuated from the main office building after officials found a suspicious package. A parcel addressed to the park’s managing director was X-rayed and found to have wires and a battery inside. It turned out to be a broken Buzz Lightyear toy. The workers were allowed to return after about three hours.