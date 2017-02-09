Disney Junior General Manager and EVP original programming Nancy Kanter, who oversaw the launch of Disney’s preschool TV channel six years ago and has has run it ever since, is getting an expanded role. She has been named EVP Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, while maintaining her role as GM, Disney Junior Worldwide. She will continue to report to Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Per Disney, Kanter’s new responsibilities include “the content creation strategy that guides the development of original live action and animated programming for kids age 6-14 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, in addition to all creative content for kids age 2-7 on Disney Junior.”

Disney

While Kanter is getting creative oversight of development and programming for Disney Channel and Disney XD, Adam Bonnett, EVP original programming, who oversees all live action development and current original series and movies for Disney Channel and Disney XD, and Eric Coleman, SVP, Original Programming and General Manager, Disney Television Animation, will continue to report Marsh.

“Nancy is a formidable leader with exceptional creative instincts and a personal passion for great storytelling,” Marsh said. “Her track record in launching and steering Disney Junior into becoming the #1 preschooler-dedicated network is a testament to her relentless focus on excellence.”

Disney Junior has been the #1 preschooler-dedicated TV network in Total Viewers, though Nick Jr. dramatically narrowed the gap in 2016 for a neck-and-neck finish, as well as Kids 2-5, Girls 2-5, Boys 2-5 and Women 18-49. For 2016, the channel presented the Top 8 series among Kids 2-5 and Total Viewers, including The Lion Guard, Elena of Avalor and Miles from Tomorrowland. Kanter also brought to Disney Jr. the Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins, the Emmy Award-winning Sofia the First, the Emmy Award-nominated Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the new Mickey and the Roadster Racers.