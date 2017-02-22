Imax will continue to offer animated and tentpole films from Disney — including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will have scenes shot in Imax cameras — through 2019 with an extension of what they call this morning their “multi-faceted agreement.”

In addition to supplying films for the large screen venues, Disney and Imax say that they will create “exclusive Imax marketing materials,” focusing on films shot with Imax cameras to fill its screens’ aspect ratios.

Last year Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and The Jungle Book were among Imax’s 10 top grossing films globally.

“We are particularly excited to announce Rian Johnson’s use of Imax cameras on Star Wars: The Last Jedi as we embark on a year that will feature more films with Imax differentiation than ever before in our history,” says Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster.

Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman lauds Imax’s ability to “bring great stories from visionary filmmakers to life for audiences around the world, leveraging the best technology available to create exceptional theatrical experiences.”

Films that will show on Imax screens include: Lucasfilm’s untitled Indiana Jones film, the untitled Han Solo Star Wars anthology film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX; Marvel’s Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, an untitled Avengers sequel, Beauty and the Beast, A Wrinkle in Time, Mulan, The Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and a Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

The companies previously announced that Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers sequel will be entirely shot in Imax.