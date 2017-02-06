Disney-ABC Television Group has named eight scribes for its 2017 writing program, which begins today.

On the comedy side, the participants are Ali Hinds (Portland, OR), a private school admissions director; Navy veteran and stand-up comedian Julia Lillis Cohen (Erie, PA); Disneyland stage performer Cailan Rose (Rockville, CT); and script coordinator Jessica Poter (Chicago, IL). The drama participants are production assistant Lloyd Gilyard Jr. (Nashville, TN); epidemiologist Gisselle Legere, Ph.D. (Miami, FL); writers’ assistant Sabir Pirzada (San Jose, CA); and writers’ assistant Carlos Tower (Arcadia, CA).

Options have been exercised for 2016 alumni Miguel Ian Raya, Dayo Adesokan, Ron McCants and Andy Mathieson to continue staff writer services on their respective series this season. This season the 2016 Program Writers collectively secured six script assignments writing on series such as Freeform’s Famous In Love, the upcoming Untitled Shondaland Project and American Crime both on ABC.

During the 2016-17 TV season, more than 20 Writing Program alumni were staffed on Disney|ABC series including co-executive producer Zahir McGhee (ABC’s Scandal), co-executive producer Peter Saji (ABC’s black-ish), co-executive producer Roger Grant (Freeform’s Stitchers) and co-executive producer and story editor Silvia Olivas (Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor).