Chris Redd (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) has been cast as a series regular opposite Kathy Bates in Disjointed, Netflix’s pot-themed multi-camera workplace comedy from Chuck Lorre, former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum and Warner Bros TV.

Written and executive produced by Lorre and Javerbaum, Disjointed stars Bates as Ruth, a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.-area cannabis dispensary. Joining her are three budtenders, her twentysomething son and a deeply troubled security guard. All of them are more or less constantly high. Redd will play Dank, a stoner who is a regular customer at the dispensary.

Redd is featured in the upcoming New Line release The House, as well as Netflix film A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He has recurring roles in Love and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, both for Netflix, and he also played Hunter the Hungry opposite Andy Samberg in Universal’s Lonely Island film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Principato Young and Schrek Rose.