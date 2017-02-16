Discovery Communications will increase its involvement with so-called “mobile-first” short form programming in a deal announced today to develop shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform.

The line up will include shows that they say will be “inspired by” Discovery properties including Shark Week and Mythbusters.

They also plan to collaborate to offer Discovery advertisers opportunities to reach audiences using what they call “Snap’s innovative advertising technology and formats and Discovery’s world-class stable of advertisers.”

The announcement comes as Snap, which owns Snapchat, disclosed in an SEC filing that it hopes to raise about $3.2 billion from its planned IPO — suggesting a valuation for the entire company of about $18 billion.

Last week the company announced a production deal with A+E Networks’ storytelling hub, 45th & Dean, which will produce shows for the Snapchat’s Discover platform.

“Discovery are world-class storytellers who have turned unlikely subjects into cultural phenomena,” Snap VP of Content Nick Bell says. “We have seen what they can do when developing and producing creative concepts for TV and we’re excited to see what’s in store as they apply their talent and expertise to this new medium.”

The deal with Snap follows Discovery’s $100 million investment in October in another short-form programming oriented initiative: Group Nine Media – a holding company that includes Thrillist Media Group, NowThis Media, The Dodo and Discovery’s Seeker.

“While our partnership is still in its early days, we are already working together to sell our Group Nine brands in conjunction with our GO apps and our linear brands to deliver a true 360-degree solution that targets a younger audience to our advertisers,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav told analysts this week.