The Orchard has acquired North American rights to Dina, the documentary from Dan Sickles and Antonio Santini that scored the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize over the weekend. A fall release is planned.

The film explores an unconventional romance between Dina and Scott, two people who have never been valued for their eccentricities. It chronicles their evolving relationship as it develops – celebrating their differences, their quest for sexual intimacy and honoring an unforgettable heroine as she navigates the ups and downs the couple faces as they make their way toward marriage.

It marks the third Sundance pickup for the Orchard, following the Sam Elliott-starring The Hero and docu Trophy.

