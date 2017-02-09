DJ and producer Dillon Francis and Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights) have been cast in James Van Der Beek’s Viceland comedy What Would Diplo Do? (working title).

Described as “Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap, What Would Diplo Do? stars Van Der Beek playing a fictional version of DJ superstar Diplo in a collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one.

Francis will play Randy, and Madison will portray Karen, Diplo’s Assistant in the show. In addition, comedian Jamar Malachi Neighbors and actor Bobby Lee have been cast in the series.

Francis has written and performed songs such as “Get Low” for Furious 7. He is part of the music label Mad Decent, and has worked alongside Diplo, Major Lazer, Skrillex, Calvin Harris, among others. He’s repped by Paradigm and TMWRK.

Best known for her role as Becky on NBC’s Friday Night Lights, Madison will next be seen in Terrence Malick’s upcoming film, Song to Song. She’s repped by Paradigm and Authentic. Neighbors is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment. Lee is repped by CAA and Leviton Management.