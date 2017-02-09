The seven members of Paul Verhoeven’s Berlin Film Festival competition jury held court here this morning, fielding questions from the press and making statements that often reflected the current state of the world. The Berlinale is traditionally quite politically-tinged and there was no shortage of comments by some of the higher profile jurists including Diego Luna and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Luna was asked how he felt being a Mexican in Berlin in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to erect a wall on the border with Luna’s native country. “I’m here to investigate how to tear down walls,” Luna said. “Apparently there are a lot of experts here and I want to bring that information back to Mexico.” Chimed in Gyllenhaal, “And America.”

Luna, a regular in Berlin whose 2010 and 2014 directing efforts, Revolucion and Cesar Chavez premiered here, added, “The only positive thing is that there has to be a reaction and I want to be part of that. I want to send a message that love is the only way to fight hate. I cross that border three or four times a month. I have so many love stories in the States and I’m not going to let any wall get in between me and my love stories.”

AP/REX/Shutterstock Gyllenhaal picked up the baton saying she feels it’s “an amazing time to be an American at an international film festival. I feel like I want everyone to know that there are many many people in my country who are ready to resist. I feel honored to be here and to be able to say that.”

That sentiment was met with a round of applause from the very international press corps.

Verhoeven, who said politics would stay out of the jury room, also suggested at one point that he and Gyllenhaal do a film together. “You’ve been very audacious in the past!” said the Dutch helmer of last year’s psychological thriller Elle.

Also on the jury are Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, German acterss Julia Jentsch and Chinese filmmakers Wang Quan-an. The festival opens tonight with jazz biopic Django.