Diana Rigg, who recently played the shrewd matriarch of the Tyrell family on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of Masterpiece on PBS’ Victoria opposite Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes. Filming is underway on Season 2 of the period drama; the Season 1 finale airs Sunday on PBS.

Rigg, an Emmy, Tony and BAFTA winner, has been cast in the series-regular role of the Duchess of Bucchleuch. She is the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes, who is renowned for speaking her mind. That won’t be a stretch after Rigg’s memorable turn as tough and sly Olenna Tyrell on GoT.

The second season of the Mammoth Screen/Masterpiece on PBS hit returns Coleman as Queen Victoria and Hughes as Prince Albert as she faces the new challenge of motherhood. Daisy Goodwin is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series, which debuted as a seven-part drama January 15 and centers on the teen years of the 19th century monarch.