The 69th annual DGA Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Vying for the top feature film directing award are Damien Chazelle, for La La Land; Barry Jenkins, for Moonlight;, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, Denis Villeneuve for Arrival and Garth Davis for Lion – all first-time nominees in the category.

Last year’s top TV winners Game of Thrones and Veep are back, the latter with multiple nominations in the comedy category. Newcomers include the Duffer Brothers for Netflix’s Stranger Things, Golden Globe winner Donald Glover for FX’s Atlanta, Jonathan Nolan for HBO’s Westworld and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Feature Film

First-Time Director Feature Film

GARTH DAVIS

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

Documentary

Dramatic Series

Comedy Series

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, “Inauguration” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

Movies For TV And Miniseries

Variety/News/Talk/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Variety/News/Talk/Sports – Specials

Reality Programs

Children’s Programs

Commercials

DEREK CIANFRANCE (RadicalMedia)

Chase, Nike Golf – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Rick Lange

Second Assistant Director: Ethan Ross

Doubts, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Expectations, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Manifesto, Squarespace – Anomaly

First Assistant Director: David Backus

Second Assistant Director: Josh Voegelin